Sterling drops after UK prime minister taken to intensive care

April 6 (Reuters) - The British pound dropped against the U.S. dollar on Monday after it was reported that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care.

Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms, his Downing Street office said in a statement.

Sterling GBP= dropped to $1.224, from around $1.230 before the report.

