News & Insights

US Markets

Sterling drops after UK inflation cools faster than expected

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

July 19, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters - The pound fell on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed faster than expected in June, relieving some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

British annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June, according to government statistics, below a forecast for a decline to 8.2%.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.6% at $1.29630 against the dollar and down 0.515% against the euro EURGBP=D3, which traded at 86.57 pence.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alun John)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.