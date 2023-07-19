Sterling drops after UK inflation cools faster than expected

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters - The pound fell on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed faster than expected in June, relieving some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

British annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June, according to government statistics, below a forecast for a decline to 8.2%.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.6% at $1.29630 against the dollar and down 0.515% against the euro EURGBP=D3, which traded at 86.57 pence.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alun John)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.