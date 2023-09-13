Sterling drops after UK economy contracts by more than expected

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The British pound declined against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after data showed British economic output contracted by more than expected in July.

Sterling was last down 0.3% against the dollar GBP=D3 at $1.2459, on track for its biggest daily drop in a week.

The euro rose 0.1% against the pound EURGBP=D3 to 86.24 pence, its highest level in a month.

The UK economy contracted by 0.5% in July, the Office for National Statistics said, worse than expected contraction of 0.2% and the largest drop in monthly output since Dec. 2022.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

