Sterling drops after Johnson tells businesses to get ready for 'no deal'

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sterling dropped sharply on Friday after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said that the UK should get ready for an "Australia-style deal."

At 1101 GMT, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2882 GBP=D3, having been up at $1.2962 before Johnson spoke. It was down 0.2% versus the euro at 90.98. EURGBP=D3

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

