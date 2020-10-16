Sterling drops after Johnson tells businesses to get ready for 'no deal'

US Markets

Sterling dropped sharply on Friday after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said that the UK should get ready for an "Australia-style deal."

At 1101 GMT, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2882 GBP=D3, having been up at $1.2962 before Johnson spoke. It was down 0.2% versus the euro at 90.98. EURGBP=D3

