Sterling dips to 2-1/2 month low vs firmer dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sterling briefly slipped to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months against a broadly firm U.S. dollar on Monday, keeping last week's downward trend intact. The pound last week notched up its biggest weekly fall against the dollar in seven weeks as investors priced in the risk of Britain failing to agree a trade deal with the European Union in the 11 months left of the Brexit transition period. [nL4N2A7414] In early Monday trade, sterling slipped to as low as $1.2873 - the lowest in 2-1/2 months. It was broadly steady around 84.93 pence per euro . With no news or data to drive the pound, the currency was taking its cue from broader trends in currency markets, analysts said. "Market participants are becoming more concerned about economic growth outside the U.S., boosting the relative appeal of the dollar," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. "In the UK, recent data points to a pick up in growth which is good for the pound but that is being set of by concern over a trade deal." Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday shows speculators' bullish bets on sterling had moderated further in the week to Feb. 4 but the market continued to hold a net long position. British economic growth and industrial production data released on Tuesday, could provide the next steer for sterling, analysts said. [nL1N2A71GT] (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STERLING/OPENCLOSE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.