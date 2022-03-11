Sterling dips as haven demand supports dollar

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped to a 16-month low on Friday against the safe-haven U.S. dollar and was heading for its third consecutive weekly decline as stronger-than-expected UK economic growth did little to support the pound.

The Office for National Statistics said Britain's economy grew 0.8% in January, the strongest monthly expansion since June and more than forecast by any economist in a Reuters poll, which had pointed to growth of 0.2%.

Stronger than expected data from the UK did little to support the pound with the economic outlook appearing increasingly uncertain due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Overall, there looks to be upside risks to Q1 growth, but the outlook beyond that has become more uncertain as the war in Ukraine pushes global commodity prices higher and potentially reduces economic confidence," Lloyds Bank analysts said.

The pound GBP=D3 fell to its lowest level of $1.3052 against a strengthening dollar since November 2020. It was down 0.1% at $1.30655 at 0945 GMT, as the dollar remained buoyed by expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy following data on surging inflation released on Thursday.

The broad rise in prices in the United States in February sparked the largest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates when it convenes on March 15.

Against the euro, sterling declined 0.1% to 84.05 pence, after touching a one-month low against the single currency in the previous day. On Monday, the pound hit its highest level against the single currency since 2016.

