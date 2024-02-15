News & Insights

Sterling dips as data shows UK entered recession in H2 2023

February 15, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 eased on Thursday after data showed the UK economy entered recession in the second half of 2023.

The pound was last down 0.06% at $1.25580 from $1.268 right before the data.

Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in the three months to December, entering a recession in the second half of 2023 after it also contracted by 0.1% between July and September, official data from Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

