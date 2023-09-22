News & Insights

Sterling dips after weaker-than-expected UK retail data

September 22, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 weakened against the dollar to a session low of $1.2269 after data showed retail sales in Britain rose less than expected in August.

British retail sales were 0.4% higher than in rain-hit July, figures showed on Friday, compared to a poll of economists by Reuters that forecast a rise of 0.5%.

The pound steadied after the data release and was last down 0.1% at $1.2278 by 0612 GMT. Against the euro, it was broadly flat at 86.74 pence per euro. EURGBP=D3

The pound had fallen to its lowest since March against the dollar on Thursday of $1.22305 after the Bank of England held interest rates steady, before paring its losses slightly later in the session.

