Sterling dips after weak UK business activity, retail data

By Iain Withers

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sterling dipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as weak business activity and retail data kept the currency on the back foot and traders tapered bets on future interest rate hikes after the Bank of England held rates the previous day.

The euro EURGBP=D3, meanwhile, gained 0.2% versus the pound to 86.87 pence.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Varun H K)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.