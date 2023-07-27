Sterling digests Fed, ECB meetings and looks ahead for BoE

By Joice Alves

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against a weakening dollar on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised the cost of borrowing again, while it fell against a strengthening euro ahead of the outcome of the European Central Bank's (ECB) latest meeting.

A week before an expected interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE), sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.26% against the dollar $1.2973, after touching a one-week high in earlier trading.

Against the euro EURGBP=D3, it was 0.33% lower at 85.93 pence, after surging against the single currency on Tuesday on data showing euro zone firms' demand for loans dropped to the lowest level on record last quarter, and separate data showed a deterioration in business confidence in Germany this month.

On Thursday, the index measuring the U.S. dollar against six peers including the pound fell 0.5% after the Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter percentage point the previous day as expected.

It was the Fed's 11th rate increase in its last 12 meetings, and Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to another hike in September. But traders were unconvinced he would follow through, sending the U.S. dollar sliding.

"The softer tone in the dollar has allowed cable to find its feet," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Weakness in the ECB’s credit conditions survey earlier in the week had pushed EUR/GBP a little lower," she added.

Once the ECB meeting has passed, the market will likely quickly switch its focus to the BoE meeting next week, Foley said.

Expectations for what the BoE signals when it meets on Aug. 3 have shifted this month. Traders expect UK rates to rise as high as 5.84% by February, from 5.0% now, but this is well below the projected peak of around 6.4% by May that had been expected earlier this month. 0#BOEWATCH

The release of softer than expected British CPI inflation data for June has taken some of the pressure off the BoE to keep raising interest rates.

"Further doubts as to the extent of policy tightening from the Bank could limit GBP’s gains," Foley said.

