US Markets

Sterling cuts losses vs dollar after death of Queen Elizabeth

Contributor
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The pound trimmed losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died.

Adds news of Queen Elizabeth's passing, updates prices

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The pound trimmed losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Sterling was last down 0.2% at $1.1511 GBP=D3. It hit as high as $1.1516 following the news.

The euro, on the other, hand rose 0.1% against the pound to 86.84 pence EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular