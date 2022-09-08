Sterling cuts losses vs dollar after death of Queen Elizabeth

Adds news of Queen Elizabeth's passing, updates prices

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The pound trimmed losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Sterling was last down 0.2% at $1.1511 GBP=D3. It hit as high as $1.1516 following the news.

The euro, on the other, hand rose 0.1% against the pound to 86.84 pence EURGBP=D3.

