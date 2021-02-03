Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $21.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STRL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect STRL to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $341.30 million, down 1.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STRL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STRL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, STRL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

