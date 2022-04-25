Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $24.49, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 11.71% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 8.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Sterling Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 13.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371.8 million, up 17.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion, which would represent changes of +30.23% and +17.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sterling Construction has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.43, which means Sterling Construction is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

