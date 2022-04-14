Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $26.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 8.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Sterling Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sterling Construction is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $371.8 million, up 17.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion, which would represent changes of +30.23% and +17.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Construction currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Construction is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.95.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

