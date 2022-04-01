Sterling Construction (STRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sterling Construction (STRL) closed the most recent trading day at $27.16, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Sterling Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sterling Construction is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $371.8 million, up 17.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.23% and +17.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Sterling Construction is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Sterling Construction's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.89, which means Sterling Construction is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.