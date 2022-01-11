Sterling Construction (STRL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $27.05, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 0.3% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sterling Construction as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $340.2 million, down 2.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sterling Construction's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.96, which means Sterling Construction is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

