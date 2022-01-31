Sterling Construction (STRL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $25.41, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 4.41% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 13.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sterling Construction as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $340.2 million, down 2.02% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sterling Construction currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sterling Construction has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.1, so we one might conclude that Sterling Construction is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

