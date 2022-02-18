Sterling Construction (STRL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sterling Construction (STRL) closed at $29.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 10.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 9.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Sterling Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $340 million, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Construction. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.57% higher. Sterling Construction is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Sterling Construction's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so we one might conclude that Sterling Construction is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

