Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.8% to hit US$315m. Sterling Construction Company also reported a statutory profit of US$0.37, which was an impressive 76% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sterling Construction Company after the latest results. NasdaqGS:STRL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Following the latest results, Sterling Construction Company's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.48b in 2021. This would be a credible 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.5% to US$1.84. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.80 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Sterling Construction Company's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 18% to US$26.00.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Sterling Construction Company's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 3.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Sterling Construction Company.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Sterling Construction Company following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Sterling Construction Company's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sterling Construction Company. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sterling Construction Company you should know about.

