Sterling climbs back above $1.30 after EU says will not suspend Brexit talks
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sterling rose back above the $1.30 on Wednesday after an EU statement that said it would not suspend Brexit negotiations over the British government's new internal market bill.
Earlier trading slightly above the $1.29 mark, sterling rose over a cent into positive territory, hitting a high of $1.3015. It was last trading near $1.30, up over 0.1% on the day.
The EU will not seek to suspend talks over a new Brexit deal, despite London publishing a bill acknowledging it could break international law by ignoring parts of an earlier divorce treaty it had sealed with the bloc, three sources said.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Tom Arnold)
