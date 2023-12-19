News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Sterling climbs as investors eye further gains in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 19, 2023 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Monday as the dollar struggled against most currencies except the yen, with investors increasingly talking up sterling as a hot prospect for next year.

Britain's currency GBP=D3 was last 0.42% higher against the dollar at $1.27. The euro EURGBP=D3 was down 0.19% against the pound, buying 86.18 pence.

The pound has climbed around 2.5% over the last three months as optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon be cutting rates has intensified.

That has opened up a gap between British bond yields and their U.S. counterparts, making UK fixed income assets more attractive.

"The prevailing view that Bank of England rate cuts will be lagging those of the Fed in 2024 has supported the pound," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

Investors are currently pricing in around 120 basis points of cuts from the BoE next year but almost 150 bps from the Fed.

Many strategists, Foley included, think sterling can continue to profit from the gap in expectations.

"We see scope for cable to track up to $1.30 on a nine-to-12 month view on rate differentials," she said.

Goldman Sachs thinks sterling is likely to head to $1.35 in 12 months time, a dramatic turnaround from just over a year ago when a chaotic government budget sent the currency to its lowest on record at $1.0327.

British inflation data for November is due on Wednesday before traders head off for the Christmas break. Headline inflation is expected to have slowed to 4.4% year-on-year, from 4.6% in October.

Inflation is running higher than in the U.S. or euro zone, where it stood at 3.1% and 2.4% respectively in November. That is one reason the Bank of England pushed back against expectations for rate cuts last week.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Monday that it was too soon to say if wage growth - a driver of inflationary pressure - is on a downward trend.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the currency against six peers, was last flat on the day at 102.51. The yen JPY=EBS fell more than 1% after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, editing by Ed Osmond)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.