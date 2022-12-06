Sterling claws higher as dollar releases data-driven gains

By Tuesday, some stability returned to the UK currency and sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.222, while against the euro EURGBP=D3, the pound eased 0.1% to 86.09 pence.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 50.4 from 53.2 in October, barely above the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 52.0.

"Survey respondents noted that new residential building projects had been curtailed in response to rising interest rates, cancelled sales and worries about the economic outlook," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, which compiles the survey.

Next week, policymakers at the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Fed meet to discuss interest rates, so investors are positioning carefully ahead of that.

"With no more guidance from Fed officials due to the mandatory ‘blackout’ period ahead of the next Fed meeting, forthcoming data and technical levels will take center stage as the primary drivers for GBP/USD," Warren Venketas, an analyst at DailyFX, said.

The BoE has increased interest rates from 0.1% a year ago to 3% in November, and looks likely to raise them again by another half point this month.

The pound lagged particularly against the Australian dollar GBPAUD= after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates to a 10-year high of 3.1% and indicated it expects to continue to increase borrowing costs to bring down inflation.

Sterling was last down 0.4% against the Aussie at A$1.8124, but was only a whisker below Monday's nine-month high. GBPAUD=

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; ; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.