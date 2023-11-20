Sterling Check (STER) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sterling Check Corp (Symbol: STER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.36, changing hands as high as $12.76 per share. Sterling Check Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STER's low point in its 52 week range is $10.0006 per share, with $16.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.78.

