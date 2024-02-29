Sterling Check Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sterling Check Corp. (STER):

Earnings: -$3.38 million in Q4 vs. -$7.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sterling Check Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $19.69 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $169.42 million in Q4 vs. $169.92 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.