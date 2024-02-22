Sterling Check Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STER

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sterling Check Corp (Symbol: STER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.83, changing hands as high as $12.95 per share. Sterling Check Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STER's low point in its 52 week range is $10.0006 per share, with $15.2591 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.00.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: CBD Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPHM
TCRX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.