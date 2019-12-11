US Markets

Sterling brushes off poll showing Conservative lead narrowing

Contributor
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

The pound inched higher on Wednesday in very thin trading, shrugging off a key opinion poll for Britain's general election that showed the ruling Conservative Party might still fail to win a majority.

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The pound inched higher on Wednesday in very thin trading, shrugging off a key opinion poll for Britain's general election that showed the ruling Conservative Party might still fail to win a majority.

The narrowing of the Conservative's lead just a day before the vote cast some doubt on expectations of a definitive outcome that has boosted sterling in recent weeks.

A closely watched model from pollsters YouGov indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursday's election, down from a forecast of 68 last month.

YouGov said that its model could not rule out a hung parliament, where no party gains a majority.

Another poll by research company Opinium on Wednesday showed that the Conservatives' lead over Labour narrowed to 12 points - a marginally better forecast than YouGov's.

The pound has rallied in recent months on growing expectations that Johnson's Conservatives would gain an outright majority in parliament, helping them pass a withdrawal agreement with the European Union that was agreed in October.

The British currency fell as low as $1.3107 in Asian trading, off a seven-month high of $1.3215 hit on Tuesday. It was last down around 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3144. Against the euro, it was up around 0.1% at 84.225 pence, but still off Monday's 2-1/2 year high of 83.940 pence.

In betting odds data released following the YouGov poll, the odds of a Conservative majority fell to 69% compared to 80% two days earlier, according to betting platform Betfair.

Betfair said this compared to an 83% odds for a Conservative majority the day before the 2017 election, after which no party gained a majority in a surprise result. The probability of a hung parliament is also higher - at 29% compared to 14% right before that election - demonstrating the difficulty of predicting the result.

With the market betting on some sort of Conservative majority, a hung parliament outcome could hit sterling hard, pushing it down to $1.26, according to ING analysts.

"I think the polling is tricky," said BlackRock's head of fixed income strategy Scott Thiel, citing the emergence of a more multi-party system in Britain, which has traditionally been dominated by two-party politics, as well as the split between Brexit and national policy issues.

"It's very difficult to call the outcome of a political event... so we are going to be concerned of our ability to get this right or wrong," he said.

Gains in the event of a Conservative majority are expected to be less pronounced, since this is largely priced in, according to ING's analysts, who expect the pound to rise to $1.35 in the event of a large Conservative majority and $1.33 in the event of a slender majority.

A majority for the main opposition Labour Party - considered unfavourable to markets - could push it down to $1.24, they said.

Sterling vs. odds of Conservative majority in 2019 electionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YHhmpw

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular