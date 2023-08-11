Sterling breaks three-day fall after UK GDP beats forecasts

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The pound broke three straight days of losses on Friday after data showed the British economy grew more than expected in June, which boosted sterling against the dollar and the euro.

British economic output grew by 0.5% in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% from May.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.3% at $1.2708, compared with $1.2685 before the data, but was still on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss against the dollar.

The euro EURGBP=D3 fell against the pound, dropping 0.1% on the day to 86.50 pence, down from 86.64 earlier on.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Samuel Indyk)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

