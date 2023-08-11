News & Insights

Sterling breaks three-day fall after UK GDP beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

August 11, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The pound broke three straight days of losses on Friday after data showed the British economy grew more than expected in June, which boosted sterling against the dollar and the euro.

British economic output grew by 0.5% in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% from May.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.3% at $1.2708, compared with $1.2685 before the data, but was still on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss against the dollar.

The euro EURGBP=D3 fell against the pound, dropping 0.1% on the day to 86.50 pence, down from 86.64 earlier on.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Samuel Indyk)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.