Sterling bounces as UK inflation data heats up

March 22, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 jumped on Wednesday after data showed UK price pressures picked up a lot more than expected in February, including inflation that excludes food and energy, raising the chances of another rate rise this week from the Bank of England.

British consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February from January's 10.1%, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.9% in January.

The pound rose by as much as 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2270, from a 0.1% gain prior to the data. The euro EURGBP=D3 fell 0.4% against the pound to 87.73 pence, from 88.00 pence earlier.

Money markets show a 61.6% chance that the BoE will raise rates by a quarter point when it meets on Thursday, up from around 57% on Tuesday.

