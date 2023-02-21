US Markets

Sterling bounces after British business activity data outperforms

February 21, 2023 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The pound strengthened on Tuesday after data showed an unexpected bounce in British business activity, suggesting the economy may be sidestepping the risk of recession.

The pound gained 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2094 GBP=D3, and also firmed against the euro, with the European common currency dropping 0.72% to 88.17 pence EURGBP=D3.

The move followed the release of Britain's preliminary "flash" Purchasing Managers' Index, which jumped to 53.0 in February from 48.5 in January, above the 50 threshold for growth for the first time since July, and surpassing all forecasts in a Reuters poll of more than 20 economists, which had pointed to a reading of 49.0.

