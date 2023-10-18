News & Insights

Sterling blips up after UK inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 18, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling ticked higher on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation held at 6.7% in September, showing no acceleration, but above expectations for a retreat to 6.6%.

The pound GBP=D3 was last up 0.18% on the day at $1.2206, having briefly touched $1.2208 after the numbers.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Harry Robertson)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
