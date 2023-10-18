Sterling blips up after UK inflation data

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling ticked higher on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation held at 6.7% in September, showing no acceleration, but above expectations for a retreat to 6.6%.

The pound GBP=D3 was last up 0.18% on the day at $1.2206, having briefly touched $1.2208 after the numbers.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Harry Robertson)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

