Dividends
STL

Sterling Bancorp (STL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that STL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STL was $12.55, representing a -41.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.63 and a 79.16% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

STL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports STL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.16%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
  • First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an decrease of -5.34% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of STL at 2.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STL

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular