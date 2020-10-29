Sterling Bancorp (STL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that STL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STL was $12.55, representing a -41.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.63 and a 79.16% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

STL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports STL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.16%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an decrease of -5.34% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of STL at 2.18%.

