Sterling Bancorp (STL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that STL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STL was $18.71, representing a -11.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.17 and a 167.09% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

STL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports STL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.62%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 33.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STL at 2.03%.

