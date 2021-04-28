Sterling Bancorp (STL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Sterling Bancorp (STL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that STL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.34, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STL was $25.34

STL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). STL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports STL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.36%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 40.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STL at 2.16%.

