Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) shareholders have endured a 37% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 38% in three years, versus a market return of about 46%. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 20% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:SBT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI)'s total shareholder return last year was 14%. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) that you should be aware of before investing here.

