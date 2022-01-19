Sterling Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sterling Bancorp (STL) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.6 million or $0.57 per share, compared to $74.5 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $121.9 million or $0.64 per share, up from $94.3 million or $0.49 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

