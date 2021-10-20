Sterling Bancorp Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sterling Bancorp (STL) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $93.7 million or $0.49 per share, compared to $82.4 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $87.7 million or $0.45 per share, up from $99.6 million or $0.52 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.