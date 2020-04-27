Sterling Bancorp Posts Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sterling Bancorp (STL) reported a first quarter adjusted net loss per share of $0.02 compared to profit of $0.50, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net interest income was $211.8 million, a decrease of $23.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted non-interest income increased $14.4 million to $38.9 million. Analysts expected revenue of $221.75 million for the quarter.

