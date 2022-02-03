Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT)

Q4 2021 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Sterling Bancorp's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Joining us today from Sterling management's team are Tom O'Brien, Chairman, CEO and president; and Karen Knott, the chief financial officer and treasurer. Tom will discuss the fourth quarter and year end results, and then we'll open the call to your questions.

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Delighted to welcome you to our year-end 2021 earnings call. First of all, the shock of all things is that, it's actually the end of 2021, the year went by very quickly for most of us, and things that the bank kept us all pretty busy during the year, and got through a few of those things in a few minutes.

But, the headline news basically is, in the quarter, we made a $4.8 million, or $0.10 cents of share, and a little over $20 million or $0.40 cents of share for the quarter. Margin improved nicely, primarily, we've tried to begin to position the bank into a better funding mix, less reliance on higher cost CDs, and we're trying to build more in the transaction relationship type type business on the deposit side. But the run off on deposits really is predominantly a function of our reduced reliance on certificates of deposit. And, you also saw in the earnings release, we took advantage of an opportunity in the quarter to pay down about $150 million of advances, and there was no prepayment penalty with that, just given the state of interest rates on that particular day.

So, again, that kind of all helps under the guys of improving the margin and getting to a more sustainable level over time. Banks capital continues to be quite good. The leverage ratio, which is really the one most of us look at is, a little over 11%. The story during the quarter included a lot of things. Some of those, I'll say, both in the quarter and the year, I'd highlighted those in my comments in the press release, but it really is fairly remarkable in my experience that the list of things I'm going to give you here we're done really in the period of 2021.

A lot of these undertakings would normally be 18 months to 24 months to implement, accomplish, and we did that by really a singular focus on addressing the regulatory issues that the bank has been confronted with and trying to improve the entire platform across the board, so we've got a very talented group of people in each of our key departments, and I will tell you firsthand that they all work long and hard and very smart, and we made very good progress. Not the least of which in the major category, we did a complete platform conversion on our technology product. And with that, we also did a complete platform implementation of a new AML system. Each of those are critical to addressing the items in the formal agreement.

And, if you read the formal agreement with all the different articles in there for our attention, I think you're going to find 6 out 8 of those are related to BSA and AML. With that, we also completed the look back process that was required under the formal agreement that was probably a $10 million undertaking over the course of 4 or 5 quarters, and we have successfully addressed all of that. And as I note in there, the issues with respect to the credit front and of course the margin already spoken about. On the credit side, I think, most of the story that we've confronted there.

So, what we have tried to do is, work with the loans, the legacy loans that I would say we're done more aggressively than one might be comfortable with. We've tried to address those, and have successfully secured some curtailments and pay downs from the borrowers. We've had several that in the quarter that just paid off. And, most of those were on the construction front and the outcome is an improvement and the and the loan classifications, which is, another one of those critical measures we need to get down from the stratosphere to more market levels, and part of doing that was moving about $62 million of predominantly SRO (single room occupancy) loans that I've talked about in previous quarters.

We moved those down to held for sale, and are now embarking in this quarter on a liquidation process. We marked them down to market, which was about $0.80 cents on the dollar. And, we hope to have that concluded as expeditiously as possible Again, that brings down the classified loans pretty dramatically. The non-performing and troubled debt, $65 million is a nice decline from the September 30th numbers.

I'd also say, within the $65 million, low-mid $40 million of that is non-performing advantage loans. And of that, $40 some million, about half of them are paying sometimes in arrears, sometimes paying currently. But, we have to give them 6 months or so, or better to have sustained performance before we can move them to accrual status. So, the below waterline credit picture has as improved, in my opinion, pretty dramatically.

And I think, with the hard work of the people in the credit department, we've made very good progress, and probably, I don't remember what I said at this time last year, but there is a fairly high degree of concern on my part with what we were facing on the commercial side. Additionally, during the year, we settled the two major litigations that were confronting us, the class action. Lawsuit was settled, and the derivative lawsuit, which began, I think, a couple of months after I arrived at the bank, that was officially resolved in early January. So, those are two big items there.

The costs for those suits in time and energy was quite high. A lot of the virtually, all of the settlement expense was borne by the insurers, although obviously, we incurred some of her own legal expenses. So we're certainly glad to have those out of the way. And as I mentioned earlier, the real long-term goal is to improve the funding mix, improve the loan book so that it has more market level credit risk profile, and certainly more diversity of product than has been the the long-term experience at the bank.

And again, the margin improvement, I think, is part of that, and that's kind of what you see in the improvement in the quarter, non-interest expenses still high. Since I think last summer that we expect to slower trickle down in the toward the end of the year, and. that was generally achieved, there was some noise in there because we had that credit under the CARES Act. In the third quarter, we had some insurance recoveries, and then some additional expenses to pay.

But again, looking at the run rate, all of these extras, we're seeing some benefit because obviously, the look back which was expensive in the litigation with the shareholder matters, that was expensive too. So I think to sum it up, we're making, if I can put the challenges for the institution into two categories, one being what we'll call the supervisory category, which is the regulatory issues that are predominantly found in the formal agreement. But elsewhere too. And then the Enforcement or the criminal side of that, which is a DOJ matter.

On the supervisory side, my opinion is we've made extraordinary progress in a very short period of time. We have pretty regular, many exams or visitations from the OCC we're in very frequent communication with them. And, I think it's safe to say that they're getting quite satisfied with both the direction and the comprehensiveness of the solutions that we've introduced in the bank in the last 18 months or so. So I think that's a pretty good story.

On the other side of the equation, as I've said, I recall since I've been there. I don't have a lot of visibility into that. The timeline is such that I think, we'll probably be closer to a resolution by mid-year. But in terms of the outcome, I'm just not able to say much more about that because I really don't know much more.

But we we're anxious to get that behind us and move on, but if I had to guess just given the history, and I think most anybody would say the extraordinary cooperation we've provided to all the agencies, I think the time is getting closer to some resolution on that, and certainly hopefully so. But, as I said we continue to cooperate fully and transparently, we'll keep moving toward a resolution. So with that, it's probably easier. Karen, I take some questions and hear what's on your mind.

Operator

[Operator instruction] Our first question comes from Nick Cucharale with Piper Sandler. You may go ahead.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Good morning, Tom and Karen. How are you?

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Morning, Nick. Doing well. Thank you.

Karen Knott -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Morning, Nick.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

So, I wanting to start with expenses. Looks like you've made some really good progress in some projects are coming to a close. Can you update us on your expectations for professional fees, and the broader expense base?

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

That's a hard. It's not always in our control. But I think, as we knock some of these items off, they inevitably will go down. The DOJ stuff continues to roll on, so that's obviously going to be expensive, but there's fewer things to deal with or defend than there were a year ago.

So, I think it's fair to say they'll continue to trend in the aggregate. And I'm talking about the extraordinary expenses, continue to trend in the aggregate lower than they have been. But the bigger relief is only in sight when we come to a conclusion on all of these matters. Having done this my whole life.

The cost of institutional problems in the banking world is usually two or three multiple of what people anticipate, and the timeline is usually, substantially longer. I think we've cut the timeline a lot, but the cost has been obviously burdensome. But, I'd be reluctant to give a dollar figure not just because it comes in waves, but the efficiencies in the settlements, there's fewer items on which the costs can rest. But I'd say the DOJ stuff is going to continue to be costly.

But I don't think it would be wrong to. Karen, correct me if you don't agree, but I think we should be able to see some aggregate reduction in extraordinary professional fees. And, each of the quarters, but maybe on the order of 10%. -- Karen, tell me if you don't agree with that.

Karen Knott -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

I will. [Inaudible] about right.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

And that's very helpful.

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Prediction is prayer.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Yeah. Understood, understood. So, with respect to this $73 million of loan repurchases over the next 18 months. Can you provide us some color on when you expect those purchases to be made?

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Let's just, I think roughly 50-50 and two buckets. One will be in next month in March, and the other one will be in July. And I think, on the one in July, there's a technical risk that it could be pushed out to the next July. But, that's at least the last I look not likely.

So, I would guess most of them, the two of them, two tranches will be done in March and July.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. Great. And then when you look at the pay downs and payoffs in the loan book, are you expecting a lower rate of decline in 2022?

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

It's a little hard to predict. A lot of it was due, of course, on the commercial side to our efforts to reduce the very high credit risk exposure we had. And, on the advantage loan side, they just pay down quickly as I think everybody realizes. So, it's hard to stay ahead of that and then given the regulatory issues we have, it's very difficult to devote the time and resources, and attract the talent and technology to diversifying our businesses at this time.

So I would say, even though we've had some recent long production, I would say 2022, there's still going to be some more net liquidation in the loan book than not.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. And then lastly --

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

The advantage side, Nick, it's a little bit [Inaudible] you don't. But the sooner they're gone, the better, just from the perspective of us having to deal with them. And, that's one of those decisions will make post-up. Most regulatory settlement, too.

It's a smart way to address these issues holistically -- they continue to behave well. From the credit side were the only issue to deal with here, that wouldn't be the same challenge, but the problem has been obviously on the compliance and BSA side.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

I appreciate all the color. And then lastly, just there were some quarter-to-quarter volatility in the tax rate. What's your expectation for the go forward tax rate?

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

That's why we have our CFO on the call.

Karen Knott -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. We had some noise when we look at year end and in our allocations in different market areas. But, we like the 28% is a pretty solid number, 28% to 30% is a pretty good range.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Tom O'Brien -- Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK, Nick. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instructions] I'd like to come back over to Tom O'Brien for any closing remarks.

Nick Cucharale -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Well, it's great. Thank you. You're making it easy on us today so we appreciate that. Anyhow, listen. As always, we appreciate your interest in Sterling and our progress.

We're committed to getting these issues resolved as expeditiously, and as comprehensively as is humanly possible. A lot of people in the bank, as I said, are just working long and hard. And in the interest of shareholders and putting this episode behind us. So, we will continue to do that.

Wish you all a wonderful day. And I look forward to the first quarter 2022 call coming up in April. Thank you.

Operator

