Sterling Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STL

In trading on Monday, shares of Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.42, changing hands as low as $24.15 per share. Sterling Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $27.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.10.

