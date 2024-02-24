Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (NSEI:SWSOLAR) Price Target Increased by 17.34% to 742.05

The average one-year price target for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (NSEI:SWSOLAR) has been revised to 742.05 / share. This is an increase of 17.34% from the prior estimate of 632.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 626.20 to a high of 876.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.97% from the latest reported closing price of 598.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWSOLAR is 0.37%, an increase of 426.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 260.09% to 3,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,283K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 54.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSOLAR by 157.75% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 197K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 63.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSOLAR by 191.07% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 32.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSOLAR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.