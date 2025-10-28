Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (BSE:542760) Price Target Decreased by 23.71% to 327.09

The average one-year price target for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (BSE:542760) has been revised to ₹ 327.09 / share. This is a decrease of 23.71% from the prior estimate of ₹ 428.75 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 257.69 to a high of ₹ 405.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.12% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 259.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 542760 is 0.01%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.39% to 6,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 542760 by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,469K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 542760 by 5.67% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,400K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 542760 by 39.41% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 416K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 542760 by 3.23% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 300K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 542760 by 6.96% over the last quarter.

