Steris Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Steris (NYSE:STE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Steris, presenting an average target of $263.75, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Marking an increase of 3.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $255.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Steris is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $240.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $280.00 $265.00 Steven Etoch Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steris. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steris compared to the broader market.

Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical technology company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Additionally, Steris sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its inversion to Ireland, the firm derives approximately 70% of its revenue from Healthcare Services, 19% from Applied Sterilization Technologies, or AST, and 11% from life sciences services after the divestment of its dental products business.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Steris's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.02% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steris's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

