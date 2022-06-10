Steris (STE) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Steris (STE). Shares have added about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Steris due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

STERIS Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Gross Margin Rises

STERIS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04, rising 25.2% from the year-ago figure. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

The adjustment excludes the impacts of certain non-recurring charges like the amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related charges, and the amortization of inventory and property step up to fair value.

The company’s GAAP earnings per share was 52 cents, down 49% from the year-ago EPS of $1.02.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $7.92 per share, growing 28.4% from the year-ago period. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues of $1.21 billion improved 38.6% year over year in the quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The year-over-year uptick was led by robust sales across three of the company’s reporting segments.

Organic revenues at constant currency or CER rose 11% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Full-year revenues were $4.59 billion, reflecting a 47.5% increase from the year-ago period. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Quarter in Detail

The company operates through four segments — Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences and Dental.

Revenues at Healthcare rose 32% year over year to $738.8 million (up 7% on a CER organic basis) on a 63% increase in consumable revenues, a 21% rise in service revenue and a 17% improvement in capital equipment revenues.

Revenues at Applied Sterilization Technologies improved 19% to $222.9 million (up 22% on a CER organic basis). CER organic revenue growth was driven by increased demand from medical device and biopharma customers.

Revenues at the Life Sciences segment rose 15% to $143.3 million (up 12% on a CER organic basis) on 18% growth in consumable revenues, a 13% rise in capital equipment revenues and a 14% increase in service revenues.

The Dental segment reported revenues of $105.7 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $571.6 million, up 50.5% from the prior-year quarter’s adjusted gross profit (excluding costs and benefits of revenues for restructuring). Gross margin expanded 373 bps year over year to 47.2% in the reported quarter.

STERIS witnessed a 105.2% year-over-year surge in selling, general and administrative expenses to $453.6 million. Research and development expenses rose 49% to $26.1 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $479.7 million escalated 101.1% year over year.

Accordingly, adjusted operating profit totaled $91.9 million, reflecting a 34.9% decline from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin contracted 858 bps to 7.6%.

Financial Details

STERIS exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $348.3 million compared with $220.5 million at the end of fiscal 2021.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of fiscal 2022 was $684.8 million compared with $689.6 million a year ago.

The company’s free cash flow at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was $399 million compared with $450.9 million in the year-ago period.

Further, the company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 9.12%.

Guidance

STERIS has provided its financial guidance for fiscal 2023.

The company projects constant-currency organic revenue growth of 11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.89 billion.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be $8.55-$8.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $8.79.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.