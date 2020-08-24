STERIS (STE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.89, changing hands as low as $151.87 per share. STERIS plc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $105.69 per share, with $168.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.07. The STE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

