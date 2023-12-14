STERIS (STE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $209.01, changing hands as high as $210.72 per share. STERIS plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $173.21 per share, with $254 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $209.61. The STE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
