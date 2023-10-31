STERIS (STE) Set to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

STERIS plc STE is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers on Nov 7 after the closing bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 in the last reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. STERIS beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in two, posting a negative earnings surprise of 1.25% on average.

Let’s look at how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors at Play

Healthcare

The Healthcare arm of STERIS is likely to have generated strong organic revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as witnessed during the previous quarter’s months. The performance is expected to have witnessed growth in capital equipment and an improvement in consumables and service revenues.

With an improved supply chain environment, coupled with STE’s ability to reduce lead times, it is likely to register strong capital equipment shipments. Per the fiscal first-quarter update, hospital capital spending remains robust, as evidenced by the healthcare backlog, totaling almost $500 million at the end of the quarter despite strong shipments. We expect these trends to continue through the fiscal second quarter, leading to top-line growth.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter to improve 8.9% year over year to $797.7 million.

Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)

Similar to the last reported quarter, the performance of this segment is likely to be driven by solid underlying demand from core medical device customers. With the steady recovery of procedure volumes in markets across the United States, we anticipate stronger growth in the AST segment in the to-be-reported quarters.

We expect the reduced demand for single-use bioprocessing disposables is likely to follow in second-quarter fiscal 2024 as well.

Per our model, the projected revenues of the AST segment for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $239.4 million, which suggests an increase of 3% year over year.

Life Sciences

In second-quarter fiscal 2024, we expect the Life Science segment to have benefited from an improvement in consumable revenues, capital equipment revenues and service revenues. The company had a record quarter of capital shipments last time due to the execution of a delayed capital shipment of about $10 million.

On the consumable side, STERIS had a strong finish in fiscal 2023, having worked through supply-chain challenges, including more normalized shipping to the Asia Pacific. Growth in service revenues for the year was backed by solid performance, equipment maintenance and the installation of new capital equipment. We believe the company is likely to have benefitted from all these trends in the fiscal second quarter.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter to rise 10.3% year over year to $138.7 million.

At the end of fiscal 2023, Life Science’s capital equipment backlog remained at just more than $100 million. While we expect the company to return to the normal cadence of shipments in the latter part of fiscal 2024, they may not have fully materialized in the fiscal second quarter.

Dental

We expect the Dental business is likely to post lower or flat organic revenues in the fiscal second quarter of 2024, similar to the last reported one. On the first quarter’searnings call management noted that it is witnessing patient volumes to improve for the first time post-COVID. We believe this improving scenario will benefit the company in the fiscal second quarter.

Per our model, the projected revenues of the Dental segment for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $107.9 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.5%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STERIS’ second quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion. This suggests an increase of 7.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS of $2.05 indicates a year-over-year rise of 3%.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: STERIS has an Earnings ESP of -0.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

