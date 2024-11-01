Steris (STE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Steris (STE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.34 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Steris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Healthcare' reaching $950.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' should arrive at $342.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' of $267.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' at $338.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies' will reach $253.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences' will reach $132.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' will reach $36.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' should come in at $67.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' stands at $31.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' to reach $220.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $204.05 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies' to come in at $119.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.78 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences' will likely reach $54.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.28 million.



Over the past month, shares of Steris have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, STE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

