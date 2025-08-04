Steris (STE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Steris (STE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.36 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Steris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Healthcare' will reach $955.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)' should arrive at $266.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Life Sciences' at $136.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' should come in at $361.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' to reach $235.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' will likely reach $355.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Service' will reach $634.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product' will reach $714.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' of $34.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' stands at $70.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' reaching $30.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' to come in at $225.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $216.89 million.

