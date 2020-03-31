STERIS' (STE) Organic Growth Robust Amid Bottom-Line Hurdles

On Mar 30, we issued an updated research report on STERIS plc STE. The company has been actively trying to expand into the adjacent markets, and foritfy its core business through acquisitions and divestments. However, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds persistently pose threats to STERIS. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, shares of STERIS have outperformed its industry. The stock has declined 14.9% compared with the 16.2% fall of the industry.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed solid revenue growth across each of its operating segments, which is encouraging.

Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Applied Sterilization Technologies and Life Sciences segments registered growth of 8%, 12.6%, 14.3% and 16.4%, respectively.

STERIS is currently displaying stellar top-line performance on favorable underlying market trends, along with new product and service offerings. The company’s service maintenance revenues recorded growth, primarily driven by installation revenues owing to solid capital shipments, in the first half of fiscal 2020.

STERIS has also made certain acquisitions and organizational changes, which are anticipated to better align with its operations. With the acquisition of the U.K.-based outsourced sterilization services provider — Synergy Health — STERIS has become the latest global leader in infection prevention and sterilization.

Meanwhile, escalating operating expenses are straining the bottom line. A decline in free cash flow mainly due to increased capital spending and adverse foreign-exchange impact on revenues are concerning. Also, STERIS competes for pharmaceutical, research and industrial customers with several bigwigs with extensive product portfolios and global reach.

Further, the ongoing economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is significantly affecting share price.

