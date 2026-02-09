Steris (STE) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Steris' (STE) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this medical products maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While analyzing STE's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.5 billion, experiencing an increase of 9.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of STE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Closer Look at STE's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $26.7 million came from Ireland during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 1.8%. This represented a surprise of -27.25% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $36.7 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $27.3 million, or 1.9%, and $24.12 million, or 1.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Other Foreign Revenues accounted for 25.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $382.3 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -6.1%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $407.15 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other Foreign Revenues contributed $357.8 million (24.5%) and $343.87 million (25.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Steris to report $1.6 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. Ireland and Other Foreign Revenues are expected to contribute 2.7% (translating to $42.56 million), and 25.5% ($407.36 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $5.93 billion, which signifies a rise of 8.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Ireland at 2.2% ($129.07 million), and Other Foreign Revenues at 25.6% ($1.52 billion).

The Bottom Line

Steris' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Steris has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Steris' Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 1.8% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 0.2%. The Zacks Medical sector, Steris' industry group, has ascended 2.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 2.4% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 9.6% during this interval.

